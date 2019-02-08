FRIDAY
PUNXSUTAWNEY 54,
DuBOIS 47
Score By Quarters
DuBois;11;8;12;16;—;47
Punxsy;15;13;6;20;—;54
DuBois—47
Franco DeSantis 0 0-0 0, Alex Beers 4 1-4 10, Jonathan Cruz 2 0-0 6, Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0, Lennon Lindholm 2 0-0 4, Alex Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Justin Manduley 4 3-3 12, Chase Husted 7 1-2 15, Brady Woodward 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-9 47.
Punxsutawney—54
Sam Smith 2 4-6 9, Andrew Welork 2 0-0 4, Andrew Young 0 2-2 2, Carter Newcome 0 2-2 2, Daren Byers 3 3-4 10, Damon Dyson 0 0-0 0, Nick Humble 1 0-0 3, Ethan Presloid 0 4-4 4, Evan Humble 0 0-3 0, Micah Kriebel 3 3-4 9, Ethan Blose 4 2-3 11.
Three-pointers: DuBois 4 (Beers, Cruz 2, Manduley), Punxsutawney 4 (Smith, Byers, N. Humble, Blose).
RIDGWAY 66,
BROCKWAY 26
Score By Quarters
Brockway;6;2;11;7;—;26
Ridgway;13;22;15;16;—66
Brockway—26
Emery Faith 0 0-0 0, Zane Puhala 2 3-4 8, Clayton Heckman 1 0-0 3, Jon Wood 1 0-0 2, Aiden Bullers 0 0-0 0, Noah Adams 0 0-0 0, Alec Freemer 2 0-0 4, Matthew Clark 1 0-0 3, Marcus Copelli 2 2-2 6 Elijah Snell 0 0-0 0, Lewis Painter 0 0-2 0, Chad Bennett 0 0-0 0, Brock Cramer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-8 26.
Ridgway—66
Matt Dush 5 5-5 15, Jake Reynolds 5 0-0 13, Parker Rohr 0 0-0 0, Daunte Allegretto 3 3-4 10, Zack Zameroski 2 0-0 4, Will Thompson 6 0-1 12, Greg Simon 1 1-1 3, Domenic Allegretto 2 0-0 5, Alex Bon 2 0-0 4, Dan Park 0 0-0 0, Michael Gresco 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 8-11 66.
Three-pointers: Brockway 3 (Heckman, Wood, Clark), Ridgway 5 (Reynolds 3, Daunte Allegretto, Domenic Allegretto).
BROOKVILLE 44,
BRADFORD 43
Score By Quarters
Brookville;11;12;9;12;—;44
Bradford;9;10;4;20;—;43
Brookville—44
Jace Miner 3 2-2 9, Robert Keth 3 2-4 8, Bryce Baughman 1 1-4 3, David Cable 1 0-0 3, Trenton Gilhousen 0 0-2 0, Jack Krug 3 1-2 7, Aaron Park 4 1-1 10, Logan Byerly 2 0-2 4. Totals: 17 6-17 43.
Bradford—43
Gage Babcock 0 0-0 0, Donny Pattison 4 1-4 9, Steve Knowlton 5 4-5 16, Schmidt 4 0-0 8, Tyler Gigliotti 1 4-4 6, Kane 1 2-4 4, Nuzzo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 11-17 43.
Three-pointers: Brookville 3 (Miner, Cable, Park), Bradford 2 (Knowlton 2).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 78,
ST. MARYS 55
Score By Quarters
St. Marys;4;14;12;24;—;55
ECC;15;19;15;26;—;78
St. Marys—55
Nick Catalone 3 4-5 12, Cahil Parrish 5 9-10 19, Anthony Cortina 3 0-1 6, Bryce Walker 0 0-0 0, Tim Rusciolelli 1 0-0 2, Luke Lasko 3 0-0 7, Vini Nunes 0 0-2 0, Mitchell Reiter 2 1-4 6, Jacob Wilson 0 0-0 0, Drake Caskey 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 14-22 55.
Elk County Catholic—78
Alex Breindel 9 3-3 26, Alec Wehler 2 0-0 4, Regis Wortman 4 2-2 11, Carter Lindemuth 3 5-7 11, Brady Schneider 1 2-3 4, Bryce O'Leary 1 3-4 5, Brennen Klawuhn 1 1-2 3, Leo Gregory 1 0-0 2, Ben Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Josh Bauer 1 0-0 2, Jordan DePrator 0 0-0 0, Will Uberti 3 0-1 6, Isaac Brock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 16-22 78.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 5 (Catalone 2, Lasko, Reiter, Caskey), Elk County Catholic 6 (Breindel 5, Wortman).
SATURDAY
BROCKWAY 69,
KANE 58
Score By Quarters
Brockway;13;16;22;18;—;69
Kane;20;13;7;18;—;58
Brockway—69
Zane Puhala 5 5-8 16, Clayton Heckman 1 0-0 3, Jon Wood 2 14-21 19, Noah Adams 0 1-2 1, Alec Freemer 6 9-12 24, Matthew Clark 0 2-2 2, Marcus Copelli 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 31-45 69.
Kane—58
Alex Rezzelle 6 12-14 24, Chad Greville 2 4-4 8, Carson Whiteman 5 0-0 14, Zuke Smith 2 1-2 5, Tommy Holt 0 3-4 3, Brennan Smith 0 0-0 0, Caleb Holt 0 0-0 0, Mason Zuzek 2 0-1 4, Bryce Bizzak 0 0-0 0, Matt DeLuca 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 20-25 58.
Three-pointers: Brockway 6 (Puhal, Heckman, Wood, Freemer 3), Kane 4 (Whiteman 4).
