DISTRICT 9
CLASS A
SEMIFINALS
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 62,
JOHNSONBURG 44
Score By Quarters
J'burg;8;14;13;9—;44
ECC;10;17;20;15;—62
Johnsonburg—44
Nick Bliss 5 1-1 11, Austin Green 6 0-0 15, Gabe Watts 0 0-0 0, Gino Gregori 0 0-0 0, Isaac Schloder 4 3-3 11, Eric Christoff 0 0-0 0, Logan Notarianni 1 0-0 2, Cameron Stelene 1 0-0 2, Dreydin Lombrana 1 0-0 3, Garret Gregori 0 0-0 0, Clayton Zilkofski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-4 44.
Elk County Catholic—62
Alec Wehler 8 3-3 19, Carter Lindemuth 0 0-0 0, Brennen Klawuhn 1 0-2 2, Alex Briendel 9 0-0 26, Leo Gregory 1 0-0 2, Regis Wortman 3 0-0 6, Will Uberti 2 0-0 5, Ben Hoffman 0 0-1 0, Josh Bauer 1 0-0 2, Isaac Brock 0 0-0 0, Brady Schneider 0 0-0 0, Bryce O'Leary 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 3-6 62.
Three-pointers: Johnsonburg 4 (Green 3, Lombrana), Elk County Catholic 9 (Breindel 8, Uberti).
