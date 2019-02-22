DISTRICT 9
CLASS 2A
SEMIFINALS
(2) RIDGWAY 42,
(3) KEYSTONE 38
Score By Quarters
Keystone;7;3;13;15;—;38
Ridgway;8;7;16;11;—;42
Keystone—38
Brooks LaVan 3 0-0 9, Andrew Lauer 3 2-3 8, Troy Johnson 4 1-1 10, Isaak Jones 1 1-1 3, Luke Hurrelbrink 3 0-0 8, Connor Exley 0 0-0 0, Max Thompson 0 0-0 0, Dawson Steele 0 0-0 0, Alex Rapp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-5 38.
Ridgway—42
Jake Reynolds 5 0-0 14, Will Thompson 3 0-0 6, Parker Rohr 0 0-0 0, Matt Dush 2 2-2 6, Daunte Allegretto 3 4-4 12, Zack Zameroski 1 2-2 4. Totals: 14 8-8 42.
Three-pointers: Keystone 6 (Lavan 3, Johnson, Hurrelbrink 2), Ridgway 6 (Reynolds 4, Allegretto 2).
CLASS 4A
SEMIFINALS
(2) BRADFORD 58,
(3) ST. MARYS 35
Score By Quarters
St. Marys;2;6;13;14;—;35
Bradford;4;15;17;22;—;58
St. Marys—35
Luke Lasko 1 1-2 3, Cahil Parrish 3 4-5 10, Drake Caskey 1 0-0 3, Vinicius Nunes 0 2-5 2, Mitchel Reiter 3 4-4 10, Bryce Walker 1 5-6 7. Totals: 9 16-22 35.
Bradford—58
Manion 0 0-4 0, Babcock 2 3-3 8, Pattison 2 0-1 4, Knowlton 3 0-0 8, Schmidt 3 1-1 7, Dixon 1 0-0 2, Tyler Gigliotti 7 10-12 26, Nuzzo 0 3-4 3. Totals: 18 17-25 58.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 1 (Caskey), Bradford 5 (Gigliotti 2, Knowlton 2, Babcock 1).
