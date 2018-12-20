BELLEFONTE 47,
DuBOIS 46
Score By Quarters
DuBois;9;11;14;12;—;46
Bellefonte;13;11;3;20—;47
DuBois—46
Franco Desantis 0 2-2 2, Alex Beers 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Cruz 5 0-1 15, Lennon Lindholm 1 1-2 3, Justin Manduley 6 0-2 15, Chase Husted 2 4-4 8. Totals: 15 8-13 46.
Bellefonte—47
Joey Maggs 1 3-6 6, Nate Tice 7 2-2 17, Ben McCarthey 4 0-1 8, Caleb Rockey 3 3-7 9, Noah Badger 2 1-2 5, Bailey Decker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 9-18 47.
Three-pointers: DuBois 8 (Jonathan Cruz 5, Justin Manduley 3), Bellefonte 2 (Joey Maggs, Nate Tice).
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 67,
MARION CENTER 40
Score By Quarters
MC;5;13;6;16;—;40
DCC;21;16;22;8;—67
Marion Center—40
Seth Carneal 4 2-4 13, Michael Costello 3 1-4 7, Preston Fox 0 0-0 0, Hunter Mock 0 0-0 0, Marcus Badzik 2 0-1 4, Justin Peterson 1 1-4 4, Alex Cessna 1 1-4 4, Tyler Howells 3 0-0 7, Michael Wise 0 0-1 1, Jack Shearer 0 0-0 0, Totals: 14 6-19 40.
DuBois Central Catholic—67
Jonathan Kurtz 2 0-0 4, Zack Vandervort 1 0-0 2, Egan Peck 0 1-2 1, Josh Solnosky 3 0-0 6, Justin Miknis 7 3-5 17, Nick Felix 3 2-2 8, Peter Downer 3 0-0 6, Harrison Starr 1 0-0 3, Brandon Walker 4 0-0 11, Jon Schoeneman 0 1-2 1, Garrett Prosper 0 0-0 0, Kenny Starr 0 0-0 0, Parker Meholic, 1 0-0 2, Noah Bloom 1 0-0 2, Dante Armanini 1 1-2 4, Damon Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 8-13 67.
Three-pointers: Marion Center 6 (Carneal 3, Peterson, Cessna, Howells), DCC 5 (Miknis 3, H. Starr, Armanini).
