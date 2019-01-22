DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 61,
BROCKWAY 56
Score By Quarters
Brockway;15;14;13;14;—;56
DCC;12;16;16;17;—;61
Brockway—56
Jon Wood 3 2-2 10, Zane Puhala 5 3-5 14, Alec Freemer 5 2-2 16, Matthew Clark 2 0-0 6, Marcus Copelli 4 0-0 8, Clayton Heckman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 7-9 56.
DuBois Central Catholic—61
Peter Downer 4 3-3 11, Justin Miknis 2 14-14 19, Jonathan Kurtz 7 0-0 15, Parker Meholick 0 1-2 1, Harrison Starr 2 0-1 5, Brandon Walker 3 0-0 7, Jalen Kosko 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 19-22 61.
Three-pointers: Brockway 9 (Jon Wood 2, Zane Puhala, Alec Freemer 4, Matthew Clark 2), DuBois Central Catholic 5 (Justin Miknis, Jonathan Kurtz, Harrison Starr, Brandon Walker 2).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 76,
KANE 31
Score by Quarters
Kane;6;6;12;7;—;31
ECC;20;21;17;18;—;76
Kane—31
Austin Pierson 4 0-0 8, Chad Greville 1 0-0 2, Carson Whiteman 3 0-0 6, Izaiah Smith 2 0-2 4, Alex Rezelle 3 0-0 6, Mason Zuzek 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 104 31,
Elk County Catholic—76
Carter Lindemuth 0 1-4 1, Alec Wehler 6 0-0 14, Brennen Klawuhn 3 0-0 7, Regis Wortman 3 2-2 8, Alex Breindel 3 1-2 10, Bryce O'Leary 2 2-2 7, Isaac Brock 0 0-0 0, Jordan DePratror 0 0-0 0, Ben Hoffman 2 2-2 6, Will Uberti 5 0-0 11, Josh Bauer 0 0-0 0, Leo Gregory 2 0-0 4, mark Kraus 1 0-0 2, Brady Schneider 2 2-4 6. Totals: 29 10-16 76.
Three-pointers: Kane 0, ECC 8 (Wehler 2, Klawuhn, Breindel 3, O'Leary, Uberti).
