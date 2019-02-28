DISTRICT 9
CLASS AA
CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) RIDGWAY 52
(1) COUDERSPORT 50
Score By Quarters
Ridgway;9;15;13;15;—;52
Coudy;10;18;15;7;—;50
Ridgway—52
Will Thompson 2 0-0 4, Daunte Allegretto 2 7-11 12, Parker Rohr 5 2-2 12, Matt Dush 4 0-0 8, Jake Reynolds 2 0-0 5, Zack Zameroski 5 1-2 11, Greg Simon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-15 52.
Coudersport—50
Hayden Keck 5 0-0 10, Owen Chambers 9 3-3 24, Travis Gleason 4 2-2 10, Daniel Frame 1 0-0 3, Kolby Vanwhy 0 0-0 0 Dillon Keglovits 0 0-0 0, Derek Easton 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 5-5 50.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 2 (Allegretto, Reynolds), Coudersport 5 (Chambers 3, Frame, Easton).
DISTRICT 5-6
CLASS 3A
SUB-REGIONAL
BROOKVILLE 48,
EVERETT 44
Score By Quarters
Brookville;9;8;10;21;—;48
Everett;15;8;11;10;—;44
Brookville—48
Jace Miner 2 1-3 7, Bryce Baughman 0 0-0 0, Jack Krug 6 0-1 12, Aaron Park 2 3-4 7, Logan Byerly 4 0-0 8, Trenton Gilhousen 0 0-0 0, Robert Keth 3 3-4 11, David Cable 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 7-12 48.
Everett—44
Trenton Clites 0 0-0 0, Jared Colledge 2 0-0 6, Seth Price 3 1-1 7, Nathaniel Maxwell 4 3-4 14, Elijah Treece 4 4-4 13, Bryson Clingerman 0 0-0 0, Brandon Mills 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 8-9 44.
Three-pointers: Brookville 5 (Miner 2, Keth 2, Cable), Everett 6 (Colledge 2, Maxwell 3, Treece).
