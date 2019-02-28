DISTRICT 9

CLASS AA

CHAMPIONSHIP 

(2) RIDGWAY 52

(1) COUDERSPORT 50

Score By Quarters

Ridgway;9;15;13;15;—;52

Coudy;10;18;15;7;—;50

Ridgway—52

Will Thompson 2 0-0 4, Daunte Allegretto 2 7-11 12, Parker Rohr 5 2-2 12, Matt Dush 4 0-0 8, Jake Reynolds 2 0-0 5, Zack Zameroski 5 1-2 11, Greg Simon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-15 52.

Coudersport—50

Hayden Keck 5 0-0 10, Owen Chambers 9 3-3 24, Travis Gleason 4 2-2 10, Daniel Frame 1 0-0 3, Kolby Vanwhy 0 0-0 0 Dillon Keglovits 0 0-0 0, Derek Easton 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 5-5 50.

Three-pointers: Ridgway 2 (Allegretto, Reynolds), Coudersport 5 (Chambers 3, Frame, Easton).

DISTRICT 5-6

CLASS 3A

SUB-REGIONAL

BROOKVILLE 48,

EVERETT 44

Score By Quarters

Brookville;9;8;10;21;—;48

Everett;15;8;11;10;—;44

Brookville—48

Jace Miner 2 1-3 7, Bryce Baughman 0 0-0 0, Jack Krug 6 0-1 12, Aaron Park 2 3-4 7, Logan Byerly 4 0-0 8, Trenton Gilhousen 0 0-0 0, Robert Keth 3 3-4 11, David Cable 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 7-12 48.

Everett—44

Trenton Clites 0 0-0 0, Jared Colledge 2 0-0 6, Seth Price 3 1-1 7, Nathaniel Maxwell 4 3-4 14, Elijah Treece 4 4-4 13, Bryson Clingerman 0 0-0 0, Brandon Mills 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 8-9 44.

Three-pointers: Brookville 5 (Miner 2, Keth 2, Cable), Everett 6 (Colledge 2, Maxwell 3, Treece).

