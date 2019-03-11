PIAA
Second Round
Class A
(7-2) VINCENTIAN ACADEMY 63,
(9-1) ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 57
Score By Quarters
Vincentian;15;8;18;22;—;63
ECC;18;11;12;16;—;57
Vincentian Academy—63
Alex Griggs 7 0-0 14, Adam Banze 4 0-0 8, Nate Cullo 3 3-3 10, Matt McDonough 6 4-4 17, Angelo Reeves 0 4-6 4, Anthony Vargo 0 0-0 0, Ethan Embleton 2 3-4 7, Trey Champine 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 14-17 63.
Elk County Catholic—57
Regis Wortman 6 2-2 15, Alec Wehler 3 2-2 9, Carter Lindemuth 8 0-1 21, Brennen Klawuhn 1 0-0 2, Bryce O'Leary 1 0-0 2, Alex Breindel 3 0-0 8, Will Uberti 0 0-0 0, Brady Schneider 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-5 57.
Three-pointers: Vincentian 3 (Cullo, McDoungh, Champine), ECC 6 (Wortman, Wehler, Lindemuth 2, Breindel 2).
