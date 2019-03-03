DISTRICT 8-9-10
CLASS 5A
SUB-REGIONAL
(10-1) MEADVILLE 52,
(9-1) DuBOIS 29
Score By Quarters
DuBois;6;5;12;6;—;29
Meadville;19;6;14;13;—;52
DuBois—29
Franco DeSantis 0 0-0 0, Alex Beers 2 0-0 4, Jonathan Cruz 2 0-0 5, Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0, Lennon Lindholm 4 0-1 8, Chase Runyon 0 0-0 0, Alex Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Justin Manduley 0 0-2 0, Chase Husted 4 4-4 12, Brady Woodward 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-7 29.
Meadville—52
Davyon Butler 5 2-2 12, Lemaro Husband 0 0-0 0, Lashon Lindsey 7 1-2 15, Keeon Lindsey 4 0-0 11, Nashon Ferraro 0 0-0 0, Reese Pero 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 3 0-0 6, Shane McElhinny 3 0-0 8, Brian Lopez 0 0-0 0, Michael Boldin 0 0-0 0, Jontae Brown 0 0-0 0, Charlie Waid 0 0-0 0, Same Burehard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 3-4 52.
Three-pointers: DuBois 1 (Cruz), Meadville 5 (K. Lindsey 3, McElhinny 2).
