ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 84,

BROCKWAY 45

Score by Quarters

Brockway;13;20;6;6;—;45

ECC;22;24;13;25;—;84

Brockway—45

Zane Puhala 6 1-2 13, Clayton Heckman 0 0-0 0, Jon Wood 4 0-0 9, Noah Adams 1 2-2 4, Alec Freemer 2 7-8 12, Matthew Clark 1 0-0 2, Marcus Copelli 1 2-2 4, Chad Bennett 0 0-0 0, Brock Cramer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 13-16 45.

Elk County Catholic—84

Carter Lindemuth 6 1-2 14, Alec Wehler 3 0-0 6, Brennen Klawuhn 3 0-0 6, Regis Wortman 6 0-0 12, Alex Breindel 6 0-2 16, Bryce O'Leary 2 2-2 7,Jordan DePrator 1 0-0 2, Will Uberti 3 1-1 11, Josh Bauer 0 0-0 0, Brady Schneider 3 3-5 10. Totals: 34 7-12 84.

Three-pointers: Brockway 2 (Wood, Freemer), ECC 9 (Lindemuth, Breindel 4, O'Leary, Uberti 2, Schneider).

