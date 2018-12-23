ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 84,
BROCKWAY 45
Score by Quarters
Brockway;13;20;6;6;—;45
ECC;22;24;13;25;—;84
Brockway—45
Zane Puhala 6 1-2 13, Clayton Heckman 0 0-0 0, Jon Wood 4 0-0 9, Noah Adams 1 2-2 4, Alec Freemer 2 7-8 12, Matthew Clark 1 0-0 2, Marcus Copelli 1 2-2 4, Chad Bennett 0 0-0 0, Brock Cramer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 13-16 45.
Elk County Catholic—84
Carter Lindemuth 6 1-2 14, Alec Wehler 3 0-0 6, Brennen Klawuhn 3 0-0 6, Regis Wortman 6 0-0 12, Alex Breindel 6 0-2 16, Bryce O'Leary 2 2-2 7,Jordan DePrator 1 0-0 2, Will Uberti 3 1-1 11, Josh Bauer 0 0-0 0, Brady Schneider 3 3-5 10. Totals: 34 7-12 84.
Three-pointers: Brockway 2 (Wood, Freemer), ECC 9 (Lindemuth, Breindel 4, O'Leary, Uberti 2, Schneider).
