NORTH CLARION 66,

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 64

Score by Quarters

No. Clarion;13;14;26;13;—;66

DCC;19;11;13;21;—;64

North Clarion—66

Logan Minich 7 5-6 21, Sam Minich 1 2-3 4, Kyle Mills 5 1-3 11, Korey Mills 1 2-4 4, Tyler McCord-Wolbert 9 1-4 19, Hargenrader 1 0-0 3, Bauer 0 1-2 1, Devon Walters 1 0-2 3. Totals: 25 12-23 66.

DuBois Central Catholic—66

Justin Miknis 9 9-11 30, Jonathan Kurtz 2 3-4 7, Harrison Starr 0 2-2 2, Brandon Walker 5 0-0 12, Garrett Prosper 2 2-2 7, Egan Peck 0 0-0 0, Peter Downer 2 0-0 4, Anthony Kness 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kness 0 0-0 0, Jalen Kosko 0 2-2 2, Dante Armanini 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 18-21 64.

Three-pointers: No. Clarion 3 (L. Minich 2, Hargenrader), DCC 6 (Miknis 3, Walker 2, Prosper).

BROCKWAY 66,

SHEFFIELD 32

Score By Quarters

Sheffield;7;8;2;15;—;32

Brockway;19;16;16;15;—;66

Sheffield—32

Tony Richards 3 0-0 7, Jake Vinopal 0 0-0 0, Tyler Hefinger 2 6-6 11, Mitchell McNeal 2 1-2 5, Matt Dunham 1 0-0 2, Walker Kyler 1 0-0 2, Alex Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Conner Johnson 1 0-0 2, Nolan Albaugh 0 0-0 0, Sturm Stoltz 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 7-8 32.

Brockway—66

Zane Puhala 4 1-2 10, Jon Wood 6 2-2 16, Alec Fremer 5 6-6 17, Matthew Clark 3 0-1 7, Marcus Copelli 0 1-2 1, Lewis Painter 1 0-2 2, Dakota Reasinger 3 1-2 7, Brock Cramer 0 0-0 0, Aiden Bullers 0 0-0 0, Chad Bennet 0 2-2 2, Emery Faith 1 0-0 2, Elijah Snell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 13-19 66.

Three-pointers: Sheffield 3 (Richards, Hefinger, Stoltz), Brockway 5 (Puhala, Wood 2, Fremer, Clark).

