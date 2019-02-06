JOHNSONBURG 37,
BROCKWAY 30
Score by Quarters
Brockway;10;2;11;7;—;30
J'burg;6;9;13;9;—;37
Brockway—30
Zane Puhala 4 0-3 9, Jon Wood 0 0-0 0, Alec Freemer 4 6-7 16, Matthew Clark 1 0-0 3, Marcus Copelli 0 2-2 2, Noah Adams 0 0-1 0, Brock Cramer 0 0-0 0, Clayton Heckman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-13 30.
Johnsonburg—37
Isaac Schloder 2 0-0 4, Gino Gregori 1 2-5 4, Austin Green 4 3-4 12, Gabe Watts 2 2-2 6, Nick Bliss 3 1-2 7, Garret Gregori 0 0-0 0, Logan Notarianni 0 0-0 0, Cameron Stelene 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 8-13 47.
Three-pointers: Brockway 4 (Puhala, Freemer 2, Clark), J'burg
