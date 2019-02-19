DISTRICT 9
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
(2) RIDGWAY 48,
(7) CLARION 32
Score by Quarters
Clarion;9;9;6;8;—;32
Ridgway;13;13;9;13;—;48
Clarion—32
Cal German 2 2-2 7, Nick Frederick 4 2-2 10, Jake Burns 1 1-1 3, Gavin Brinkley 2 1-2 5, Archer Mills 1 0-0 2, Josh Craig 1 0-0 3, Drew Wrhen 0 0-0 0, TiJon Faulk-Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hunter Craddock 0 0-0 0, Nick Porciello 1 0-0 2, Kyle Porciello 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-6 32.
Ridgway—48
Matt Dush 5 2-2 12, Jake Reynolds 1 0-1 3, Parker Rohr 0 0-1 0, Daunte Allegretto 2 3-4 8, Will Thompson 5 1-1 11, Zack Zameroski 5 2-2 12, Greg Simon 0 0-0, Domenic Allegretto 1 0-0 2, Alex Bon 0 0-0 0, Mike Gresco 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Hinton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-11 48.
Three-pointers: Clarion 2 (German, Craig), Ridgway 2 (Reynolds, D. Allegretto).
(1) COUDERSPORT 79,
(8) BROCKWAY 44
Score By Quarters
Brockway;14;11;7;12;—;44
Coudy;12;16;22;29;—;79
Brockway—44
Alec Freemer 4 7-9 17, Clayton Heckman 1 0-0 2, Zane Puhala 3 2-2 8, Jon Wood 3 0-0 7, Matthew Clark 1 0-0 3, Noah Adams 2 0-0 5, Lewis Painter 1 0-0 2, Marcus Copelli 0 0-0 0, Emery Faith 0 0-0 0, Elijah Snell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Bullers 0 0-0 0, Chad Bennett 0 0-0 0, Brock Cramer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-11 44.
Coudersport—79
Owen Chambers 10 2-2 28, Hayden Keck 7 0-0 16, Derek Easton 1 0-0 3, Travis Gleason 2 0-2 4, Kolby Vanwhy 4 3-3 12, Dillon Keglovits 4 0-0 8, Daniel Frame 2 0-0 4, Dalton Keglovits 1 0-0 2, Christian Furman 0 0-0 0, Brandy Kightlinger 1 0-0 2, Jon Lent 0 0-0 0, Matt Daniels 0 0-0 0, Griffin Haskins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 5-7 79.
Three-pointers: Brockway 5 (Freemer 2, Wood, Clark, Adams), Coudersport 10 (Chambers 6, Keck 2, Easton, Vanwhy).
