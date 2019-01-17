WEST BRANCH 49,
ST. MARYS 38
Score by Quarters
St. Marys;9;7;4;18;—;38
West Branch;10;8;11;20;—;49
St. Marys—38
Lasko 2 0-0 5, Parrish 0 2-2 2, Catalone 3 1-2 8, Reiter 6 0-0 13, Cortina 3 1-2 7, Walker 0 0-0 0, Wilson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 4-6 38.
West Branch—49
Guerra 5 2-3 12, Cowder 6 0-3 15, Fluck 2 0-0 4, Gutierrez 4 2-4 10, Arnold 3 2-3 8, Eboch 0 0-0 0, Kristofits 0 0-0 0, Kolesar 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-13 49.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 4 (Lasko, Catalone, Reiter, Wilson), West Branch 3 (Cowder 3).
BROOKVILLE 43,
JOHNSONBURG 34
Score By Quarters
Brookville;12;9;8;14;—;43
Johnsonburg;13;2;15;4;—;34
Brookville—43
Jace Miner 4 0-0 8, Robert Keth 1 0-0 3, Bryce Baughman 2 1-1 7, David Cable 1 0-0 3, Trenton Gilhousen 1 0-0 2, Jack Krug 4 0-2 9, Logan Byerly 2 5-10 9. Totals: 15 6-13 43.
Johnsonburg—34
Isaac Schloder 2 2-2 6, Clinton Zilkofski 1 0-0 2, Gino Gregori 1 1-2 3, Austin Green 5 2-2 13, Gabe Watts 2 0-0 6, Nick Bliss 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 5-6 34.
Three-pointers: Brookville 5 (Keth, Baughman 2, Cable, Krug), Johnsonburg 3 (Green, Watts 2).
