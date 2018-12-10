CALVARY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 59,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 37
Score by Quarters
CCA;14;17;12;16;—;59
DCS;4;17;10;6;—;37
Calvary Christian—59
Shane Meckley 8 8-10 24, Noah Meckley 10 2-3 22, Joe Shank 3 1-2 7, Nathan Helman 3 0-0 6, Cyrus Murray 0 0-0 0, Peter Velardo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 11-15 59.
DuBois Christian—37
Zaden Thomas 6 2-4 14, Gabe Hoover 4 0-0 9, Alex Hallowell 2 0-0 4, Colin Thomas 3 0-1 6, Adam Mowrey 2 0-0 4, Shane McCabe 0 0-0 0, Devon Thomas 0 0-0 0, Ayden Snider 0 0-0 0, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-5 37.
Three-pointers: CCA 0, DCS 1 (Hoover).
DuBOIS 61,
BROCKWAY 42
Score By Quarters
Brockway;12;10;9;11;—;42
DuBois;15;10;17;19;—;61
Brockway—42
Zane Puhala 3 5-6 11, Clayton Heckman 1 0-0 3, Jon Wood 4 2-3 12, Alex Freemer 4 2-2 11, Matthew Clark 0 0-0 0, Marcus Copelli 1 1-2 3, Noah Adams 1 0-0 2, Brock Cramer 0 0-0 0, Chad Bennet 0 0-0 0, Elijah Snell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 10-13 42.
DuBois—61
Alex Beers 2 2-2 7, Jonathan Cruz 5 0-0 12, Nick Farrell 1 0-0 2, Lennon Lindholm 3 0-0 8, Justin Manduley 6 6-9 19, Franco DeSantis 0 0-0 0, Brady Woodward 4 0-0 8, Alex Kovalyak 1 0-0 2, Chase Runyon 0 0-0 0, Michael Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Jordin Summers 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 8-13 61.
Three-pointers: Brockway 4 (Wood 2, Heckman, Freemer), DuBois 7 (Cruz 2, Lindholm 2, Beers, Manduley, Summers).
