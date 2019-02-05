DuBOIS 58,
BRADFORD 28
Score By Quarters
Bradford;5;7;8;8;—;28
DuBois;11;13;13;21;—;58
Bradford—38
P Manion 0 1-4 1, A Bruno 0 0-1 0, G Babcock 1 0-2 2, D Pattison 1 0-1 2, S Knowlton 3 0-0 7, E Schmidt 2 0-0 5, T Gigliotti 4 0-0 9, B Bryant 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 1-8 28.
DuBois—58
Nathan Farrell 0 0-0 0, Franco DeSantis 0 0-0 0, Alex Beers 1 0-2 2, Jonathan Cruz 4 0-0 11, Jordin Sommers 0 0-0 0, Nick Farrell 1 0-0 3, Lennon Lindholm 3 1-1 8, Chase Runyon 0 0-0 0, Alex Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Justin Manduley 3 1-2 9, Chase Husted 11 1-4 23, Levi Potash 0 0-0 0, Brady Woodward 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 3-9 58.
Three-pointers: Bradford 3 (Knowlton, Schmidt, Gigliotti), DuBois 7 (Cruz 3, Farrell, Lindholm, Manduley 2).
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 78,
CURWENSVILLE 52
Score by Quarters
DCC;28;22;15;13;—;78
C'ville;12;10;20;10;—;52
DuBois Central Catholic—78
Justin Miknis 7 4-6 20, Brandon Walker 9 0-0 24, Jonathan Kurtz 5 0-0 10, Harrison Starr 2 2-2 6, Garrett Prosper 0 0-0 0, Egan Peck 1 0-0 2, Peter Downer 1 0-0 2, Anthony Kness 1 0-0 2, Ethan Kness 1 0-0 2, Jalen Kosko 1 1-1 3, Dante Armanini 1 0-0 2, Alex Jenkins 0 1-2 1, Kenny Starr 1 0-0 3, Parker Meholick 0 0-0 0, Jon Schoeneman 0 0-0 0, Damon Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 9-13 78.
Curwensville—52
Avery Francisco 0 1-2 1, Christian Bakaysa 10 1-2 22, Jeremy Irwin 0 3-4 3, Dakota Bloom 2 0-0 4, Ty Terry 5 0-0 15, Lincoln Giuffre 2 0-0 4, Trevor Lansberry 0 0-0 0, Adam Miller 1 1-6 1. Totals: 20 6-14 52.
Three-pointers: DCC 9 (Miknis 2, Walker 6, K. Starr), Curwensville 6 (Bakaysa, Terry 5).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 57,
BROOKVILLE 53, OT
Score By Quarters
ECC;16;14;11;9;7;—;57
Brookville;7;21;15;7;3;—;53
Elk County Catholic—57
Carter Lindemuth 3 4-5 9, Alec Wehler 1 0-0 2, Brennan Klawuhn 4 0-0 10, Regis Wortman 7 0-1 15, Alex Breindel 4 2-2 11, Will Uberti 2 0-0 6, Brady Schneider 1 2-2 4, Bryce O'Leary 0 0-0 0, Ben Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Leo Gregory 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-10 57.
Brookville—53
Jack Krug 1 0-0 2, Bryce Baughman 0 0-0 0, Jace Miner 5 1-2 12, Aaron Park 6 5-8 17, Logan Byerly 4 2-2 10, David Cable 2 1-1 6, Robert Keth 1 2-2 4, Trenton Gilhousen 0 2-2 2, Cameron Hooven 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 13-17 53.
Three-pointers: ECC 6 (Klawuhn 2, Wortman, Briendel, Uberti 2), Brookville 2 (Miner, Cable).
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 56,
CLEARFIELD ALLIANCE 53
Score By Quarters
DCS;4;20;14;18;—;56
CACS;15;7;17;14;—;53
DuBois Christian School—56
Alex Hallowell 4 2-4 10, Shane McCabe 1 0-0 2, Colin Thomas 2 0-2 4, Zaden Thomas 8 2-4 18, Gabe Hoover 7 4-4 18, Adam Mowrey 2 0-0 4, Devon Thomas 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-14 56.
Clearfield Alliance—53
Bryce Shaw 7 3-4 22, Aaron McCloskey 10 1-4 23, Richard Passmore 2 0-1 4, Remington Crawford 0 0-0 0, Brennan Michael 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 4-9 53.
Three-pointers: DCS none, Clearfield Alliance 7 (Shaw 5, McCloskey 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.