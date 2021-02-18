DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team used a strong start and big games from the senior duo of Lennon Lindholm and Nick Felix to upend visiting Oil City, 52-46, Wednesday evening at the DuBois Middle School.
The Beavers came out of the gate strong, outscoring the Oilers 15-9 to grab the lead after the opening eight minutes. Felix had five of his 14 points in that first quarter, while fellow senior Brady Woodward netted four of his six in the frame.
That six point advantage proved to be the difference in the game as the Beavers wound up winning by that margin after the teams played an even final three quarters that saw the biggest margin at the end of any of those frames being a point.
Lindholm powered DuBois in the second half, scoring 11 of his game-high 17 points after the break. Felix had six after halftime, including going 4 of 4 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Beaver senior Jordin Sommers also had a strong final two quarters, scoring eight of his 10 points after the break. Sommers was 3 of 4 at the line in the fourth, as DuBois finished 11 of 14 at the stripe overall. Oil City was 7 of 11 at the line.
Jake Hornbeck led Oil City with 13 points.
DuBOIS 52,
OIL CITY 46
Score by Quarters
Oil City 9 9 14 14 — 46
DuBois 15 8 15 14 — 52
Oil City—46
Jake Hornbeck 5 0-0 13, Holden Stahl 3 2-5 8, Judias Johnson 2 5-6 9, Cam VanWormer 3 0-0 7, Dakota Cole 1 0-0 3, Robby VanWormer 2 0-0 6, Isaiah Aeschbacher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-11 46.
DuBois—52
Jordin Sommers 3 3-4 10, Nick Felix 4 404 14, Lennon Lindholm 5 3-4 17, Brady Woodward 3 0-0 6, Michael Orzechowski 0 1-2 1, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Joey Foradora 0 0-0 0, Chooch Husted 2 0-0 4, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-14 52.
Three-pointers: Oil City 7 (Hornbeck 3, C. VanWormer, Cole, R. VanWormer 2), DuBois 7 (Sommers, Felix 2, Lindholm 4).
St. Marys 41,
Port Allegany 22
ST. MARYS — St. Marys used a big night from Mitchell Reiter to nearly double up Port Allegany in a 41-22 home victory Wednesday night.
Reiter nearly outscored the Gators himself, as he finished with a game-high 19 points. Reiter evenly distributed those points, scoring 10 in the first and nine after the break when the Dutchmen outscore Port 26-12 to run away from the Gators after holding a five-point halftime lead (15-10).
St. Marys’ scoring was balanced following Reiter as six different Dutchmen had three points in the game and two others two.
The Dutchmen travel to Johnsonburg tonight.
ST. MARYS 41,
PORT ALLEGANY 22
Score by Quarters
Port 8 2 3 9 — 22
St. Marys 7 8 13 13 — 41
Port Allegany—22
C. Moses 2 3-6 7, B. Moses 2 0-0 4, Guerrero 1 0-0 3, Evens 0 2-5 2, Archer 1 0-1 2, Poorman 1 1-2 4, Ruding 0 0-0 0, Benson 0 0-0 0, Button 0 0-0 0, Beil 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6-14 22.
St. Marys—41
Mitchell Reiter 8 2-6 9, Ty Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Luke Lasko 1 0-0 2, Bryce Walker 1 0-0 3, Drake Caskey 1 0-0 3, Ryan Bille 0 3-4 3, Holden Housler 1 0-0 3, Christian Coudriet 0 0-0 0, Tanner Fox, Vini Nunes 0 0-1 0, Hunter Hetrick 1 0-0 2, Josh Robinson 1 0-0 3, Isaac Schlimm 1 1-3 3. Totals: 15 6-14 41.
Three-pointers: Port 2 (Guerrero, Poorman), St. Marys 4 (Reiter, Walker, D. Caskey, Housler).