DuBOIS 174,
BROOKVILLE 189
Brookville—189
Dane Lyle 41, David Cable 38, Adam Mackins 53, Aaron Brigs 57. Others playing: Ian Pete 61, Bryce Rafferty 69.
DuBois—174
Kaleb Hand 44, Alex beers 43, Dayne Bauman 42, Nic Cebulskie 45. Others playing: Jeremy Krise 46, Jayden Fulkroad 49.
