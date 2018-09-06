PUNXSUTAWNEY 184,
DuBOIS 190
DuBois—190
Kaleb Hand 46, Alex Beers 49, Dayne Bauman 50, Jayden Fulroad 45. Others: Nic Cebulskie 53, Jeremy Krise 52.
Punxsutawney—184
Ryan Roberts 45, Zack Vanleer 46, Sean Deeley 47, Graham McFarland 46. Others: Easton rend 55, Jackson Fezell 49.
