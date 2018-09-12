DuBOIS 177,
BROOKVILLE 192
DuBois—177
Kaleb Hand 43, Dayne Bauman 41, Nic Cebulskie 47, Jeremy Krise 46. Others: Alex Beers 49, Jayden Fulkroad 51.
Brookville—192
Dane Lyle 45, David Cable 42, Adam Mackins 51, Aaron Briggs 54. Others: Justin Barrett 57, Hayden Osborne 71.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 164,
BROOKVILLE 192
Punxsutawney—164
Ryan Roberts 38, Zak Vanleer 36, Sean Deeley 44, Graham McFarland 46. Others: Easton Rend 48, Jackson Fezell 48.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 217,
ST. MARYS 236
St. Marys—236
Nate Beimel 43, Matt Bellina 46, Lucas Benjamin 46, Paul Armanini 51, Trevor Atkinson 50. Others: Lucas Erich 53, Anthony Whitaker 54, Holden Housler 53.
Elk County Catholic—217
Brady Schneider 42, Will Uberti 42, Mark Kraus 43, Jordan DePrator 45, Nick Daghir 45. Others: Nathan Roberts 46, Joe Geci 61.
