DuBOIS 170,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 214
DuBois—170
Kaleb Hand 39, Dayne Bauman 41, Nic Cebulskie 44, Jonah Watt 46. Others: Cullen Corle 48, Jayden Fulkroad 52, Keith Fatual 52.
DuBois Central Catholic—214
Carter Hickman 50, Parker Meholick 52, Zack Spellen 55, Dante Armanini 57. Others: Harrison Starr 64.
BROOKVILLE 212,
BROCKWAY 232
Brookville—212
David Cable 47, Bryce Rafferty 50, Hayden Osborne 57, Isaac Wolfe 58. Others: Ian Pete 61, Owen Taylor 68.
Brockway—232
Dylen Coder 51, Lance Dowdall 57, Daniel Shugarts 57, Carter Nichols 63. Others: Elijah Snell 70.