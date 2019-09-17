DuBOIS 170,

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 214

DuBois—170

Kaleb Hand 39, Dayne Bauman 41, Nic Cebulskie 44, Jonah Watt 46. Others: Cullen Corle 48, Jayden Fulkroad 52, Keith Fatual 52.

DuBois Central Catholic—214

Carter Hickman 50, Parker Meholick 52, Zack Spellen 55, Dante Armanini 57. Others: Harrison Starr 64.

BROOKVILLE 212,

BROCKWAY 232

Brookville—212

David Cable 47, Bryce Rafferty 50, Hayden Osborne 57, Isaac Wolfe 58. Others: Ian Pete 61, Owen Taylor 68.

Brockway—232

Dylen Coder 51, Lance Dowdall 57, Daniel Shugarts 57, Carter Nichols 63. Others: Elijah Snell 70.

Recommended for you

Tags