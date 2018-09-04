ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 221,
ST. MARYS 230
Elk County Catholic—221
Will Uberti 39, Brady Schneider 44, Mark Kraus 45, Nick Dagir 46, Nathan Roberts 47. Others: Jordan DePrator 48, Joe Geci 63.
St. Marys—230
Nate Beimel 44, Lucas Benjamin 45, Paul Armanini 46, Lucas Erich 47, Matt Bellina 48. Others: Brandon Sicheri 50, Anthony Whitcher 50, Trevor Atkinson 53.
