PUNXSUTAWNEY 175, DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 200
Punxsutawney - 175
Ryan Roberts 40, Zack Vanleer 42, Easton Rend 45, Sean Deeley 48. Others: Jackson Fezell 49, Graham McFarland 54.
DuBois Central Catholic - 200
Max Forcey 43, Tyler McIntosh 47, Jake Snyder 54, Parker Meholick 56. Others: Kadin Danch 56, Zane Felix 69.
BRADFORD 231, ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 242
Bradford - 231
Spencer Cornelius 40, Joe Gorse 45, Thomas Anderson 47, AJ Gorse 48, Joey Frigo 51. Others: Max Greenburg 52, Jack Tim 53, Tony Lonzi 54.
Elk County Catholic - 242
Will Uberti 43, Brady Schneider 44, Mark Kraus 49, Jordan DePrator 52, Nick Daghir 54. Others: Nathan Roberts 58, Joe Geci 67, Elliot Rupprecht 80.
