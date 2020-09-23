RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys golf team edged visiting Bradford in a tiebreaker at Laurel Mill Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.
After both team’s top-five scorers were totaled, the teams were tied at 218 strokes apiece, as the tiebreaker came down to each team’s sixth-best score.
The tiebreak went to the Elkers, as Evan Gustafson shot Ridgway’s sixth-best round with a 47 compared to a 52 from Bradford’s Jeff Thacker.
Ridgway was led by a 37 from Erich Christoff, while Kole Asti followed with a 44 for the home side.
Collin Porter and Sean Fitch both posted rounds of 45 for the Elkers, while Logan Jordan rounded out the scoring with a 47.
Eric Gustafson and Brent DeFranco also competed for the home side, posting scores of 52 and 58, respectively.
Spencer Cornelius led the Owls with a 36 to secure individual medalist honors.
Ridgway is back in action today as it hosts St. Marys at 3:30 p.m.
In other boys golf action Wednesday:
St. Marys 232,
Elk County Catholic 261
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys golf team secured a 232-261 over visiting Elk County Catholic at Bavarian Hills Golf Course Wednesday.
The Dutchmen were led by Cole Cousins, who shot a 41 to claim individual medalist honors.
Lucas Benjamin followed one stroke back with a 42, while Ethan Schlimm added a 49 for the hosts.
St. Marys’ scoring was rounded out by a pair of 50s from Holden Housler and Sam Allegretto.
Also competing for the Dutch were Vinnie Lenze (51), Sam Bowes (57) and Nate Eckert (59).
Mark Kraus led the way for ECC with a 42, while Jordan Deprator posted its only other sub-50 round with a 47.
The Crusaders scoring was closed out by Jack Bauer (50), Andrew Seltzer (58) and Logan Karlick (64).
Both teams are back in action today at 3:30 p.m. as St. Marys visits Ridgway., while ECC travels to Bradford.