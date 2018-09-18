BROOKVILLE 222,
BROCKWAY 250
Brookville—222
Dane Lyle 46, David Cable 51, Adam Mackins 60, Ian Pete 65. Others: Bryce Rafferty 68, Justin Barrett 69.
Brockway—250
Matt Holt 56, Dylen Coder 59, Daniel Shugarts 66, Carter Nichols 69. Others: Austin Schmader 70.
