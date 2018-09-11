ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 178,
BROOKVILLE 197,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 203
Elk County Catholic—178
Mark Kraus 42, Brady Schneider 43, Will Uberti 46, Jordan DePrator 47. Others: Nathan Roberts 49, Nick Daghir 51.
Brookville—197
Dane Lyle 40, David Cable 47, Aaron Briggs 50, Adam Mackins 60. Others: Hayden Osborne 62, Ian Pete 68.
DuBois Central Catholic—203
Tyler McIntosh 45, Max Forcey 47, Kadin Danch 54, Jake Snyder 57. Others: Parker Meholick 58.
