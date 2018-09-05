DuBOIS 181,
BROCKWAY 253
DuBois—181
Kaleb Hand 42, Dayne Bauman 44, Alex Beers 46, Nic Cebulskie 49. Others: Jeremy Krise 49, Jayden Fulkroad 54.
Brockway—253
Matt Holt 55, Dylan Coder 63, Daniel Shugarts 65, Carter Nichols 70. Others: Austin Schmader 71.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 216,
BRADFORD 227
Elk County Catholic—216
Will Uberti 40, Brady Schneider 42, Nathan Roberts 44, Jordan DePrator 45, Nick Daghir 45. Others: Mark Kraus 47, Joe Geci 63.
Bradford—227
Joey Frigo 43, Spencer Cornelius 43, Joe Gorse 47, Thomas Anderson 47, A.J. Gorse 47. Others: Max Greenberg 48, Peyton Manion 48, Jack Timm 55.
