BROOKVILLE 2,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1 (2OT)
Score by Halves
Brookville;1;0;1;—;2
DCC;0;1;0;—;1
Scoring Summary
First Half
B—Jace Miner, 16:03
Second Half
DCC—Jonathan Kurtz, 75:13
Second Overtime
B—Jake Cable (Jace Miner assist), 98:48
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 17, DuBois Central Catholic 14. Saves: Brookville 5 (JP Young), DuBois Central Catholic 6 (Tyler McIntosh). Corner kicks: Brookville 6, DuBois Central Catholic 9.
