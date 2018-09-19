BROOKVILLE 2,

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1 (2OT)

Score by Halves

Brookville;1;0;1;—;2

DCC;0;1;0;—;1

Scoring Summary

First Half

B—Jace Miner, 16:03

Second Half

DCC—Jonathan Kurtz, 75:13

Second Overtime

B—Jake Cable (Jace Miner assist), 98:48

Statistics

Shots: Brookville 17, DuBois Central Catholic 14. Saves: Brookville 5 (JP Young), DuBois Central Catholic 6 (Tyler McIntosh). Corner kicks: Brookville 6, DuBois Central Catholic 9.

