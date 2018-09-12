DuBOIS 3,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Score by Halves
DCC;0;0;—;0
DuBois;1;2;—;3
Scoring Summary
First Half
D - Nico McDonald (Nick Graeca assist), 33:32.
Second Half
D - Nico McDonald (Nick Graeca assist), 41:36.
D - Nolan Bussell, 55:44.
Statistics
Shots: DCC 3, DuBois 28. Saves: DCC 17 (Tyler McIntosh 17), DuBois 1 (Jordan Meinert 1). Corner kicks: DCC 3, DuBois 13.
