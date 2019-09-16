PUNXSUTAWNEY 14,

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0

Score By Halves

Punxsy;7;8;—;15

DCC;0;0;—;0

Scoring Summary

First Half

P: Vincent Gigliotti (Jaugar McDivitt assist), 13:15

P: Vincent Gigliotti (Graham Lott assist), 16:32

P: Zach Reitz (Vincent Gigliotti assist), 22:05

P: Jaugar McDivitt (Vincent Gigliotti assist), 28:34

P: Ben Gigliotti (Jaugar McDivitt assist), 32:53

P: John Mizerock (Ben Gigliotti assist), 37:53

P: Ethan Presloid, 38:31

Second Half

P: Vincent Gigliotti, 44:51

P: Graham Lott (John Mizerock assist), 48:27

P: Zach Reitz (Graham Lott assist), 49:37

P: Garrett Eddy, 53:40

P: Zack Wymer, 60:35

P: Grant Miller, 67:13

P: Alex Momyer, 75:22

Shots: Punxsy 40, DCC 2. Saves: Punxsy 0, DCC 13 (Parker Meholick 4, Ian Boland 3, Ethan Kness 6). Corner kicks: Punxsy 9, DCC 0. Yellow cards: Punxsy 1 (Cameron Powell).

