PUNXSUTAWNEY 14,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Score By Halves
Punxsy;7;8;—;15
DCC;0;0;—;0
Scoring Summary
First Half
P: Vincent Gigliotti (Jaugar McDivitt assist), 13:15
P: Vincent Gigliotti (Graham Lott assist), 16:32
P: Zach Reitz (Vincent Gigliotti assist), 22:05
P: Jaugar McDivitt (Vincent Gigliotti assist), 28:34
P: Ben Gigliotti (Jaugar McDivitt assist), 32:53
P: John Mizerock (Ben Gigliotti assist), 37:53
P: Ethan Presloid, 38:31
Second Half
P: Vincent Gigliotti, 44:51
P: Graham Lott (John Mizerock assist), 48:27
P: Zach Reitz (Graham Lott assist), 49:37
P: Garrett Eddy, 53:40
P: Zack Wymer, 60:35
P: Grant Miller, 67:13
P: Alex Momyer, 75:22
Shots: Punxsy 40, DCC 2. Saves: Punxsy 0, DCC 13 (Parker Meholick 4, Ian Boland 3, Ethan Kness 6). Corner kicks: Punxsy 9, DCC 0. Yellow cards: Punxsy 1 (Cameron Powell).