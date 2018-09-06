DuBOIS 3,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Halves
Punxsy;0;0—0
DuBois;2;1—3
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Nico McDonald, 7:55.
D— Nico McDonald (Nick Graeca assist), 21:04.
Second Half
D - Nolan Bussell (Nico McDonald assist), 57:47.
Statistics
Shots: Punxsy 7, DuBois 13. Saves: Punxsy 6 (Jacob Ebel 4), DuBois 3 (Austin Mortimer 3). Corner kicks: Punxsy 3, DuBois 9.
BROCKWAY 8,
BROOKVILLE 0
Score by Halves
Brookville;0;0;—;0
Brockway;3;5;—;8
Scoring Summary
First Half
Brock—Tino Inzana (Zane Puhala assist), 5:19
Brock—Zane Puhala, 23:41
Brock—Hunter Allenbaugh (Penalty kick), 31:55
Second Half
Brock—Tino Inzana (Dominic Inzana assist), 45:39
Brock—Austin Pringle (Zane Puhala assist), 52:59
Brock—Jared Marchiori (Marcus Bennett assist), 58:54
Brock—Jake Anderson (Zane Puhala assist), 63:32
Brock—Elijah Fremer, 73:41
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 4, Brockway 18. Saves: Brookville 6 (Darius Sorbin). Corner kicks: Brookville 3, Brockway 11.
