DuBOIS 3,
BROCKWAY 2
Score by Halves
DuBois;2;1;—;3
Brockway;0;2;—;2
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Nick Graeca, 33:02.
D—Ty Montowski (Nick Graeca assist), 37:37.
Second Half
BW—Eric Young (direct kick), 45:18.
BW—Dylan Antonuccio (Eric Young assist), 61:30.
D—Nolan Bussell (Nick Graeca assist), 73:04.
Statistics
Shots: DuBois 12, Brockway 12. Saves: DuBois 7 (Cullen McAllister), Brockway 6 (Lewis Painter). Corner kicks: DuBois 3, Brockway 3.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
KEYSTONE 2
Score by Halves
Keystone;1;1;—;2
DCC;3;2;—;5
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Tristan Engle, (Johnathan Ritsick assist), 2:34
D—Cade Peck (Rachel Aravich assist), 17:10
D—Jonathan Ritsick, 23:36
K—Tye Elder (Koby Buzard assist), 26:21
Second Half
D—Tristan Engle (direct kick), 44:29
D—Tristan Engle (Colin Barnett assist), 45:38
K—Tye Eder (Cameron Easton assist), 76:07
Statistics
Shots: Keystone 16, DCC 22. Saves: Keystone 9 (Chance Buzard), DCC 9 (Parker Meholick). Corner kicks: Keystone 8, DCC 14.