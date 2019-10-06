DuBOIS 3,

BROCKWAY 2

Score by Halves

DuBois;2;1;—;3

Brockway;0;2;—;2

Scoring Summary

First Half

D—Nick Graeca, 33:02.

D—Ty Montowski (Nick Graeca assist), 37:37.

Second Half

BW—Eric Young (direct kick), 45:18.

BW—Dylan Antonuccio (Eric Young assist), 61:30.

D—Nolan Bussell (Nick Graeca assist), 73:04.

Statistics

Shots: DuBois 12, Brockway 12. Saves: DuBois 7 (Cullen McAllister), Brockway 6 (Lewis Painter). Corner kicks: DuBois 3, Brockway 3.

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,

KEYSTONE 2

Score by Halves

Keystone;1;1;—;2

DCC;3;2;—;5

Scoring Summary

First Half

D—Tristan Engle, (Johnathan Ritsick assist), 2:34

D—Cade Peck (Rachel Aravich assist), 17:10

D—Jonathan Ritsick, 23:36

K—Tye Elder (Koby Buzard assist), 26:21

Second Half

D—Tristan Engle (direct kick), 44:29

D—Tristan Engle (Colin Barnett assist), 45:38

K—Tye Eder (Cameron Easton assist), 76:07

Statistics

Shots: Keystone 16, DCC 22. Saves: Keystone 9 (Chance Buzard), DCC 9 (Parker Meholick). Corner kicks: Keystone 8, DCC 14.

