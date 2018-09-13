GRACE PREP 5,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 2
Score by Halves
Grace Prep;4;1;—;5
DCS;0;2;—;2
Scoring Summary
First Half
GP—Jonny Maderia.
GP—Kanghyun Lee (penalty kick).
GP—Jesse Codner.
GP—Jake Cannizzaro.
Second Half
DCS—Gabe Hoover (pemalty kick).
GP—Jake Cannizzaro.
DCS: Adam Mowrey.
Statistics
Shots: GP 17, DCS 9. Saves: GP 3 (Chad Weaver), DCS 7 (Alex Hallowell). Corner kicks: GP: 7, DCS 1.
