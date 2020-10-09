JOHNSONBURG — Two weeks after a 31-point loss to Ridgway, Bradford pieced together its strongest performance of the season to nearly pull an upset in a rematch between the teams.
The Owls led by one at halftime and had a chance late, but in the end, the bid for a stunner came up just short in a 28-21 loss to the Elkers on Friday night at Johnsonburg Memorial Stadium.
“We left it all on the field tonight,” Bradford coach Jeff Puglio said. “The kids fought hard the entire night and never gave up.”
The loss drops Bradford to 0-4 on the year, but was a marked improvement from its previous three outings.
The Owls outgained Ridgway 282-161 in total offense, gained 14 first downs to Ridgway’s nine and perhaps most importantly, won the turnover battle 2-1. The 161 yards allowed were a season low for the Owls’ defense.
However, a pair of special teams miscues proved to be too much for Bradford to overcome.
An Owl punt late in the third quarter was marked out of bounds at Bradford’s own 21, resulting in a subsequent Elker (3-1) touchdown run by Dominic Cherry.
Then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Domenic Allegretto returned an Owl punt 50 yards to the house to put Ridgway up 28-14.
“I think we got a little too aggressive,” Puglio said. “We’re trying to get to the ball, but we run past it. We just have to be a little more patient and break down. We have some new guys in different positions, but it’s things we can work on in practice and improve on.”
Bradford, however, wasn’t ready to go silently into the night after that score.
On its next possession, BAHS drove 62 yards for a touchdown, capped by a six-yard pass from Austen Davis to Dalton Dixon to draw Bradford back to within a score.
Each of those players had big nights for the Owls. In his first game back since a Week 2 injury, Davis completed just 13 of his 38 attempts for 150 yards and that score, but did plenty of damage on the ground, rushing for 89 yards and a first-quarter touchdown that tied the game at that point.
“It was a gutty performance, and defensively he had a pick and some really big tackles,” Puglio said of his quarterback. “Overall he played a really good game for us. I’m proud of the effort from him, and the offensive line worked their butts off tonight. We also had a lot of different guys catch passes tonight.”
Dixon, meanwhile, hauled in a game-high eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.
After Dixon’s touchdown reception, Ridgway had a pair of chances to put the game away. On the first drive, the Elkers faced a fourth and one and tried to draw the Owls offsides. When that didn’t work, Ridgway took a delay of game and opted to punt.
Bradford’s ensuing possession stalled out on downs at the Ridgway 47.
From there, the Elkers needed to pick up just one first down to put the game away. However, Bradford’s defense forced a three-and-out, and then Elker punter Aiden Zimmerman had trouble with the snap, giving Bradford one last chance deep in Ridgway territory.
Davis and Dixon connected for a six-yard gain to put Bradford in a third-and-four situation with 20 seconds to go.
And then, the game’s decisive play came. Davis made one final heave to the end zone in search of Jerid Wilmoth, but the Elkers managed to come up with an interception. The Owls were visibly asking for a penalty call, as Wilmoth appeared to have possibly been held on the play, but no flag was thrown.
“The kids came out with inspired football in the second half,” Ridgway coach Mark Heindl said. “But we shot ourselves in the foot with some mistakes. When you have a football team like Bradford that had momentum, it was hard to get it back. But I’m proud of our kids. We’ll enjoy this one tonight, but we have a lot of work ahead of us.”
Ridgway has a rematch with 4-0 St. Marys, which defeated the Elkers 34-7 in Week 3. Bradford, meanwhile, faces 1-3 Kane. The Wolves fell to St. Marys 59-27 on Friday, but defeated the Owls 51-7 last week.