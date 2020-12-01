If recent precedent offers any indication, the Pirates will non-tender no more than two players before Wednesday’s 8 p.m. deadline. Then again, it’s not like this current climate, within Major League Baseball or outside of it, has any sort of useful comparison.
In fact, a record number of non-tenders are expected around MLB, the result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that kept fans out of ballparks in 2020.
If the Pirates’ offseason roster purge is to continue — general manager Ben Cherington has already turned over 40% of his 40-man roster — they certainly have a few candidates when it comes to the upcoming non-tender deadline. This exercise will present four, ordered by how likely it is to happen.
The non-tender deadline represents the last opportunity for teams to offer contracts to players on their 40-man roster with fewer than six years of service time who aren’t already signed to long-term contracts. By declining to offer a contract, often times teams are saying they’d rather walk away than pay what a player might make through arbitration.
The Pirates have tendered all of their arbitration-eligible players contracts in three of the past six offseasons. Last year, they non-tendered one: Elias Diaz. In 2015 and 2016, they non-tendered two each time. So, without further delay, let’s examine the candidates.
Most likely: Erik Gonzalez, 3B/SS
A year ago at this time, Gonzalez avoided arbitration and signed a one-year, $725,000 contract with the Pirates. It was necessary considering he was coming off a season in which he was hurt for most it, struggled offensively until the final month and had several questions swirling around his spot on the team.
Not a ton has changed this time around, minus the getting hurt part. Only this year, what Gonzalez is projected to make via arbitration falls between $1.2-$1.9 million, according to Matt Swartz of MLB Trade Rumors.
Is that worth it for someone who hit just .111 (7-for-63) in his final 18 games of 2020, with 22 strikeouts against just two walks and a .297 OPS? Probably not. Especially when you consider that the Pirates need to figure out what they have up the middle with Cole Tucker, Kevin Newman, etc.
They also have a surprising amount of middle-infield depth in the minor leagues, with three of their top five prospects — Nick Gonzales (No. 1 per MLB Pipeline), Oneil Cruz (No. 3) and Liover Peguero (No. 5) — capable of playing either second base or shortstop.
Gonzalez had a strong start this summer, hitting .308 (16-for-52) with nine RBIs in his first 15 games, but his inability to sustain that performance could easily result in the Pirates taking the non-tender route.
Still possible: Michael Feliz, RHP
Injuries are the primary issue with the hard-throwing right-handed reliever. After Feliz seemed to find some traction this past spring, he wound up missing much of the season with a right elbow sprain.
That represented the third issue Feliz has encountered with his throwing arm, as he missed chunks of time with right-shoulder issues in August 2017 and June 2018. Bottom line, it’s hard to make heads or tails out of Feliz, who’s projected to earn $1.1 million via arbitration.
Remember, we’re talking about a guy who struck out 13.2 per nine innings with the Astros in 2016, a big body (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) touting a terrific fastball-slider combo. In 2019, Feliz had 73 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings while allowing hard contact just 29.2% of the time — 10th-best among MLB relievers with 40 or more innings pitched.
The problem is when the contact came, it was really hard. Eleven of the 44 hits Feliz allowed in 2019 landed over the fence. In 226 2/3 MLB innings, Feliz has coughed up 38 home runs. Among MLB relievers who’ve logged at least 200 innings since 2015, only six have a higher rate of home runs allowed per nine (1.47).
If the Pirates are convinced Feliz may have long-term arm issues, or that his consistency problems aren’t fixable, it might make sense to move on.
Maybe a stretch: Kyle Crick, RHP
Speaking of arm issues, it feels like a long time since Kyle Crick’s breakout season in 2018, when he had a 2.39 ERA in 60 1/3 innings while posting a strikeout rate of 25%.
Crick’s ERA in 2019 spiked to 4.96. He allowed seven more home runs (10 total) in 11 1/3 fewer innings, while his walk rate ballooned to 15.5%. This past season, Crick’s velocity took a big hit as a result of a right lat muscle strain that also affected the reliever’s shoulder.
Figure in 2018, Crick’s average four-seam fastball velocity was 95.8 mph. In 2020, it was just 90.9.
If there’s legitimately no reason for concern, then Crick should be tendered a contract for 2021, especially since his arbitration projection ($900,000 top end) isn’t much. But with a down season and that large of a velocity decrease, it’s at least possible.
A wild card: Chris Stratton, RHP
This one is a little different. And also not nearly as likely.
Stratton actually had a solid season — 3.90 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 13 walks. He led NL relievers in innings pitched (30.0) and ranked third in appearances (27).
The issue? Stratton will turn 31 next season and could make as much as $1.2 million. For a team like the Pirates, they might be better served using their bullpen as a proving ground, doling out opportunity to guys like Austin Davis, Sean Poppen, Tyler Bashlor or Ashton Goudeau, hoping there’s a diamond in there somewhere.
Stratton would seemingly make a decent trade candidate — likely as a long reliever given his history as a starter — though the amount of activity Wednesday night could affect whether there’s even a market for him.