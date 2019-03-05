DuBOIS - The Breast Cancer Support Group at Penn Highlands DuBois will meet at 6 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois.
All breast cancer survivors at any stage – newly diagnosed or long-time survivors – can attend. As it is for survivors only, its goal is to provide a comfortable place for listening, learning and sharing.
There is no cost to attend, and it doesn't matter where a participant received treatments. For more information, call Hahne Regional Cancer Center at 375-3535.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.