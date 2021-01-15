Brenda E. Conner, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Born August 2, 1949, she was the daughter of the late John and Mollie Blanchard Shirey.
She married Thomas Conner on October 26, 1991. He survives.
Mrs. Conner worked as a bookkeeper for Gardenscape, owned the former B’s Crafts Shop in the Clarion Mall and T&B Ice Cream in Rimersburg.
She attended the Church of God in Distant.
Mrs. Conner was a member of VFW Post No. 7132 of Rimersburg and Clarion Moose Lodge No. 101.
She enjoyed shopping, working on crafts, remodeling her home, reading and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Conner was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.
She lived life to the fullest and truly loved having fun.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Thomas, of 29 years; her daughter, Pam Criner and her husband, Bob, of Rimersburg; two step-daughters, Heather Kaddoura and her husband, Firas, of Houston, Texas and Holly Wadding and her husband, Brian, of Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Renee Curll of DuBois; her grandchildren, Kate Moore and her husband, Evin, and their two children, Emma and Jaxson, of Distant, Tommy Criner and his fiancé, Kloe Remmick, of Rimersburg, Scarlett Curll of DuBois, Grace Wadding, Elliana Wadding, Isaac Wadding and Ezra Wadding and his fiancé, Kaitlyn Smith, all of Indiana, and Delani McKee, Mia Kaddoura, and Adam Kaddoura, all of Houston, Texas; a brother, Jack Shirey and his wife, Jan, of Curllsville; two sisters, Sandy Wagner and her husband, John, of Curllsville and Jean Morris of Florence, S.C.; her beloved dog, Marley; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Bob and Virginia Conner; and by her adored only son, Steve Curll, in June of 2020.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.
Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks are required.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 in the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Deeter, pastor of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Rimersburg, officiating.
Interment will follow in the Churchville Cemetery in Curllsville.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.