PUNXSUTAWNEY — Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“This morning, March 29, I tested positive for COVID-19. As my symptoms continue to subside, I will be conducting legislative business and voting remotely from my home while quarantining both this week and next week,” he said.
“It is extremely important to note that I was not exhibiting any COVID symptoms while participating in legislative session at the Capitol last week. Additionally, I have not been physically present in either of my Brookville or Punxsutawney district offices within the past week. I am grateful for your prayers and understanding during my recovery.”
Smith was last at the state Capitol on March 24 and began exhibiting symptoms over the weekend. His district offices in Brookville and Punxsutawney remain open following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.