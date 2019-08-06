BROOKVILLE — The seventh annual Bridge Camp, this year for students in the Class of 2025, will be held Wednesday, August 14 at Brookville Area High School.
Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said, “Bridge Camp is a day camp designed to help incoming seventh grade students feel comfortable about their transition to the Jr./Sr. High School. Incoming seventh graders will be paired with upper classmen to have a day filled with lots of great food, fun games and the opportunity to meet faculty and staff.”
The day’s activities will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the cafeteria with registration, introductions and a pizza party.
During the afternoon students will participate in a variety of activities, including Drug and Alcohol Awareness, a “Dream Big” Activity, scavenger hunt, Welcome Book Read and snacks and team building. Certificates will be presented and announcements made at 5 p.m.
At 5:45 p.m. seventh grade students will report to the high school auditorium to join their parents for parent orientation. The program will begin with an informational session, followed by a tour of the high school.