CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) began bridge repair work this week on Route 153 near Penfield. The bridge spans Wilson Run on Route 153, about a mile north of Penfield. The work will upgrade the condition of the bridge from “fair” to “good” and keep it in service for years to come.
The bridge is being repaired in a half-width configuration. Temporary traffic signals are in place to enforce an alternating traffic pattern across the bridge. A third temporary signal is in place for traffic coming off Mt. Pleasant Road, very near the bridge.
Project work will includes select tree removal for improved sight distance, shoulder stabilization, deck and beam repairs, new pavement overlay, and guide rail updates.
The bridge is 32-feet long and was built in 1958. Average traffic on this section of Route 153 is almost 3,000 vehicles each day. PennDOT expects work on this bridge to be complete by August 21.
This is the fifth bridge to see repair and preservation work under a contract covering seven structures in Clearfield County. Work on two bridges completed in 2018. Work on the remaining bridges will take place this year and next.
H R I, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $4.8 million contract. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.