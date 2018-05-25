BRADFORD — Work to replace a bridge on Route 1005 (Kings Run Road) in Ceres Township will begin on June 4 according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The 6-week project will feature a detour using Kings Run Road, Taylor Brook Drive, Bells Run Road, and Route 44.
Replacing this state-owned bridge will remove it from McKean County’s structurally deficient list and eliminate the weight limit postings of 32 and 40 tons. The 30-foot bridge spans Kings Run, near the village of Ceres. It was built in 1939 and carries an average of 325 vehicles each day.
McKean County Maintenance forces will perform the replacement work, which is scheduled through July 16. By using Maintenance employees and pre-cast channel beams, PennDOT expects to see significant savings. All work is weather dependent.
Drivers are reminded to follow detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
Drivers familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.
