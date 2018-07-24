CLEARFIELD — Reconstruction for a Route 53 (Morrisdale Allport Highway) bridge in Clearfield County, is scheduled to begin soon as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. The bridge spans Emigh Run near the village of Morrisdale in Morris Township.
Construction is expected to begin the week of August 6 and be complete in late August. During this time, drivers will be directed to follow a detour along Route 53 (Morrisdale Allport Highway), I-80, Route 970 (Shawville Highway) and U.S. Route 322 (Philipsburg Bigler Highway). The bridge carries an average of more than 5,400 vehicles each day.
In the event of unfavorable weather or unforeseen activities, this schedule may change.
