CLEARFIELD — Work to replace a bridge on Route 36 in Clearfield County is scheduled to start next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The bridge spans Snyder Run, about one mile south of the Borough of Mahaffey. Replacing the bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from Clearfield County’s structurally deficient bridge list.
As work gets underway July 9, crews will be working on erosion and sedimentation controls and construction of a single-lane, temporary roadway that will guide traffic around the work zone. During construction of the temporary road, drivers may encounter flaggers along Route 36 enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.
PennDOT expects the temporary road to be open sometime in August. Once open to traffic, temporary traffic signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern on the single-lane runaround.
The overall project will replace the existing concrete slab bridge with a new precast box culvert. The current 19-foot bridge dates from 1919 and carries an average of more than 1,300 vehicles each day.
Project work includes removal of the current bridge, Placement of the new box culvert, guide-rail updates, drainage, and pavement improvements. The new bridge is expected to be open to traffic by mid-October.
All work is weather and schedule dependent. Kukurin Contracting Inc. of Export is the contractor on this $900,000 job. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
For PennDOT regional information on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL
For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl
