CLEARFIELD — Work to replace a state-owned bridge on Coal Hill Road (Township Road 258) in Lawrence Township will get underway next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The structure will be closed on Aug. 12 and a 3½ mile detour will be in place. Replacing the bridge will eliminate its weight limit posting of 16 ton for single vehicles and 18-ton for combination vehicles. Replacement will also remove the bridge from the list of Clearfield County bridges in poor condition.
The 46-foot bridge spans Montgomery Creek near the village of Hyde. This structure dates from 1952 and carries an average of 1,100 vehicles each day.
The official detour will direct drivers to use Route 1002 (Montgomery Run Road), Route 1001 (Village Road), and T-247 (Riverview Road). Motorists familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.
The steel beam bridge will be replaced with a new pre-stressed concrete bridge. The new bridge is expected to be complete in early November. Should work progress allow, PennDOT will open the new bridge and lift the detour earlier. All work is weather dependent.
Overall work on the project includes removal of the old bridge, construction of the new bridge, approach paving, guiderail installation, and miscellaneous items. Kukurin Contracting, Inc. of Export, PA is the contractor on this $858,000 project.
