KANE — Work to replace a metal arch pipe on Route 321 in Whetmore Township will get underway late this month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The structure will be closed on July 29 and a lengthy detour will be in place. Replacing the bridge will eliminate it from the list of McKean County bridges in poor condition.
The 13-foot bridge spans Five Mile Run about three miles north of Kane. This structure dates from 1966 and carries an average of almost 900 vehicles each day.
The official 40-mile detour will direct drivers to use Route 6, Route 219, and Route 59. Motorists familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.
The metal arch pipe will be replaced with a new precast reinforced concrete box culvert, with an expected completion date of August 22. Should work progress allow, PennDOT will open the new bridge and lift the detour earlier.
Overall work on the project includes removal of the existing metal arch pipe, placement of the new box culvert, approach paving, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.
Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA is the contractor on this $542,000 project.
