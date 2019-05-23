CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is continuing bridge repair and preservation work that began in mid-April on eight I-80 structures near DuBois.
The week of May 27 will bring changes to the lane restrictions currently in place. Starting on Tuesday, May 28, alternating westbound lane closures will be extended from mile-marker 102 to mile-marker 98, near the Falls Creek exit.
Also starting May 28, alternating eastbound lane closures will be extended from mile marker 98 to mile marker 101 near the DuBois exit. Extending the lane restrictions will allow the contractor to work on five structures at the same time.
Overall work includes wing stem replacement, concrete repairs, approach slab replacement, beam end repair, and miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to last into November.
Swank Construction Inc. of New Kensington, PA is the contractor for this $6 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
Motorists should be alert for message boards and advance signing that notifies them of lane restrictions and the potential for slowed traffic. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up. The speed limit in this work zone is 55 miles per hour.