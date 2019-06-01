CLEARFIELD — As the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) continues bridge repair and preservation work on eight I-80 structures near DuBois, traffic pattern changes will occur on Route 255 near the DuBois/101 interchange.
Starting Tuesday, June 4, long-term traffic control will be in place on Route 255 between the I-80 eastbound and westbound ramps at the DuBois/101 interchange. The northbound lane of Route 255 will be closed, and traffic will make use of the existing center turn lane. The left turn lane for the I-80 westbound on-ramp will also be closed, with left turns being made from the single northbound lane of Route 255. Southbound traffic on Route 255 will remain in the southbound lane. The traffic pattern change is necessary to perform work on the I-80 bridges that span Route 255.
On I-80, alternating lane closures remain in place eastbound and westbound from mile-marker 102 near the DuBois exit to mile-marker 98, near the Falls Creek exit. Drivers should remain alert for changing lane restrictions and stopped or slowed traffic through the area.
Overall work includes wing stem replacement, concrete repairs, approach slab replacement, beam end repair, and miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to last into November.
Swank Construction Inc. of New Kensington, PA is the contractor for this $6 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
Motorists should be alert for message boards and advance signing that notifies them of lane restrictions and the potential for slowed traffic. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up. The speed limit in this work zone is 55 miles per hour.
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting . 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.