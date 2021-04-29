CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that preliminary work on a bridge rehabilitation job in Elk County will start May 3. The bridge spans Dents Run on Route 555 in Benezette Township. Replacing the superstructure of the bridge will improve its condition rating. The existing bridge was built in 1940, is 66-feet long and carries an average of more than 700 vehicles daily. Starting Monday, crews will be working to mobilize equipment, install erosion and sediment controls, and begin construction of a temporary road.
Once work replacing the superstructure of the bridge begins, drivers will use a temporary road to move through the work zone in an alternating traffic pattern. The traffic pattern will be controlled by temporary traffic signals. PennDOT will issue an update on this project as traffic impacts occur.
Superstructure replacement work will consist of construction of concrete abutment caps, placement of spread box beams, and placement of a new bridge deck and parapets.
Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.
The contractor on this $1 million job is Wolyniec Construction, Inc. of Williamsport. Work will take place through September and is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.