Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Craig Bukousky and Dan Stamler took first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday with a score of 61.
Harry Steele and Jim McAfoos took second place, one shot back at 62.
Three pairings tied for third on the day with scores of 63.
Alan Borden and Greg Kennis Sr., Jim London and Jeff Colbey, and Ed Serge and Nate Crawford finished in the three-way tie for third.
Bukousky and Crawford tied for the low gross score of the day at 35.
Crawford holed out on his second shot on the par 5 7th from 210 yards out for an albatross.
Bukousky was closest to the pin on the second hole and sank the longest putt on hole seven.
Borden had the closest second shot of the day on #9.
Pirates acquire SS Hechavarria
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for a minor league pitching prospect.
Hechavarria was hitting .258 with three homers and 26 RBIs in 61 games before the Rays designated him for assignment last Wednesday. His .990 fielding percentage is fourth-best in the majors this season among shortstops with at least 200 innings.
Tampa Bay receives right-hander Matt Seelinger in the deal Monday. He will be assigned to Class A Bowling Green.
The Rays will pay Pittsburgh $1,583,468 to offset most of the remaining $1,744,624 Hechavarria is owed from his $5.9 million salary. The Pirates pay him $161,156, which is a 55-day prorated share of the $545,000 minimum.
Hechavarria, 29, batted .257 over parts of two seasons with Tampa Bay, which acquired him from the Miami Marlins in June 2017.
Seelinger, 23, is 1-3 with a 3.03 ERA and seven saves for Class A West Virginia.
