LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his condition worsened during hospital treatment for his infection with novel coronavirus, Downing Street said late Monday.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will “deputize where necessary” while Johnson remains in intensive care, the prime minister’s office said.
“Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” it added.
“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”
Asked earlier if Johnson had received oxygen or had contracted pneumonia, Downing Street declined to comment.
Buckingham Palace said that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has been kept informed of the premier’s condition. Her son Prince Charles has also been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Get-well messages poured in from Johnson’s political allies and opponents following news that he was in intensive care.
“Keep fighting Boris. Whole country behind you,” tweeted former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who lost a run-off with Johnson last year to lead the ruling Conservatives.
“Boris is one of the strongest people I know,” tweeted Sajid Javid, a Conservative lawmaker who resigned as Johnson’s chancellor.
“Thinking of him, Carrie (Symonds, Johnson’s partner) and his family tonight,” Javid wrote. “Get well soon, the country needs you.”
Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said the worsening of Johnson’s condition was “terribly sad news.”
“All the country’s thoughts are with the prime minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” Starmer said.
Labour’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has faced some strong criticism from Johnson, said he was “praying for the prime minister’s swift recovery tonight.”
Dr. Philippa Whitford, a surgeon and Scottish National Party lawmaker, said she hoped Johnson “starts to turn the corner soon.”
“We can get back to arguing about everything else later!” Whitford added.
Johnson had tweeted earlier Monday that he was “in good spirits,” following his hospital admission after failing to shake off symptoms of COVID-19 10 days after he tested positive for the virus.
He thanked “all the brilliant NHS (National Health Service) staff taking care of (him) and others in this difficult time.”
Johnson, 55, was taken to the hospital on Sunday for tests. He experienced “persistent” mild symptoms, his office said earlier, adding that his hospital admission was “a precautionary step.”
Britain had reported 5,373 deaths from nearly 52,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases by Monday, making it one of the worst-affected countries.
Government experts estimate that hundreds of thousands of people are infected.
Many health experts have criticized the government’s slow response to the crisis, the low level of testing for the virus and the poor provision of intensive care beds, ventilators and protective equipment.
Adding to the pressure on Johnson, some right-wingers in his ruling Conservatives have warned that Britain faces economic ruin unless it eases its near-lockdown soon.