LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in stable condition in intensive care and has received oxygen, but he does not have pneumonia, Downing Street said on Tuesday.
“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits,” a spokesman told reporters.
“He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance.”
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for Johnson, told reporters later that “in keeping with usual clinical practice, (Johnson’s) progress continues to be monitored closely in critical care.”
He said Cabinet ministers had been shocked by Johnson’s deterioration.
“I’m confident he’ll pull through, because if there’s one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter,” Raab said.
Johnson, 55, was moved to intensive care late Monday, following his admission to hospital on Sunday for tests after he experienced “persistent symptoms” of the novel coronavirus.
He reported his infection with the virus on March 27.
Get-well messages poured in from international leaders and Johnson’s British political allies and opponents following news that he was in intensive care.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and French President Emmanuel Macron all wished Johnson a quick recovery.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he had offered assistance to Johnson’s health team and that unspecified medical companies working on therapeutics to treat COVID-19 were in London and “ready to go.”
Downing Street said British officials were confident that Johnson was “receiving the best possible care from the health service.”
Cabinet minister Michael Gove, Johnson’s long-term friend, tweeted that he was self-isolating on Tuesday after a family member “started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday.”
Queen Elizabeth II paid tribute to all medical staff in a message to mark Tuesday’s World Health Day.
“I want to thank all those in the health care profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth, and across the world,” the queen said.
She praised “the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances.”
The queen sent a message to Johnson and his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, 32, Buckingham Palace tweeted.
“Our thoughts are with the prime minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus,” Prince William, the queen’s grandson, wrote in a separate tweet.
Britain’s reported another 786 coronavirus-linked deaths on Tuesday, taking its total to more than 6,000.
The health ministry said the total of confirmed infections rose to more than 55,000, from 270,000 people tested, but government experts estimate that many hundreds of thousands of people are infected.
Many health experts have criticized the government’s slow response to the crisis, the low level of testing for the virus and the poor provision of intensive care beds, ventilators and protective equipment.
The ministry’s data covers only deaths in hospital, excluding those at care facilities, hospices and private homes.